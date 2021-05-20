Flooding creates busy day for local towing companies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yesterday's heavy rain left several vehicles stranded across the Coastal Bend and that led to a lot of work for local tow truck companies.

Apollo Towing tells us it pulled 88 stranded vehicles in several areas including Corpus Christi, Robstown, Portland and Kingsville.

We're told this is double their usual number of tows for the same day and time.

And street flooding also has been a huge problem across Corpus Christi.

So here's what you can do.

If your street floods frequently, you can call the Corpus Christi Utility Department.

They will investigate the storm sewer and ditch systems for breaks or blockages.

To get this process started, report any flood concerns to the city at 361-826-2489.