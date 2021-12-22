Flawlessly clear skies, mild and dry conditions to persist through Christmas

CORPOUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of a persistent upper level ridge and onshore flow is bringing fair afternoons with patchy overnight fog to the Coastal Bend for the next several days. Expect gradually moderating temperatures, with lows from the upper 50s to middle 60s and highs from the upper 70s to lower 80s. The west-to-east flow in the upper atmosphere causes a deepening trough east of the Rockies, which in turn induces onshore flow here along the South Texas coast. The result in abundant but shallow moisture with dry air above, conditions favoring overnight fog when and where winds become light. This scenario will be prevalent into early next week.

