Flash Flood Watch issued for South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI — Morning showers and thunderstorms brought some heavy downpours, strong winds and lots of lightning to the area and woke up many. With the exception of a few lingering showers in the area, the bulk of the energy associated with the morning storms have moved off into the Gulf of Mexico.

There are numerous reports of power outages in the area. AEP is aware and working as quickly as possible to restore power.

In the Alice and Benavides area, there are numerous reports of trees and power poles down. Motorists are reminded that if a cross-street is without power, the intersection is treated as a 4-way stop.

Some locations picked up a half inch to an inch of rain with the passing storms as well.

All these storms are being caused by an upper-level disturbance that is spinning out to our west and sending these pockets of instability towards South Texas. We are certainly not done with more showers and storms in the forecast, particularly on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Office here in Corpus Christi has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire area until 1PM Thursday. If roads are flooded, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN! By Thursday afternoon into Friday, we’ll dry out, before more showers and storms return for the weekend.

Today: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, windy…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Watching storm development out west, cloudy & breezy…Low: 75…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing showers and storms, localized flooding possible, some storms severe…High: 81…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Thursday: Storms early, then storms clear by afternoon, clouds hold strong…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, warm and humid…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, some could be severe and produce locally heavy rain…Highs: Mid to low 80s.

Be safe everyone and have a great day!