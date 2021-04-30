Flash flood watch in effect until Saturday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI — A combination of a stalled frontal boundary near the coastline and a large upper-level storm system to our west will help to destabilize our atmosphere today and lead to some widely scattered to numerous showers and storms over the Coastal Bend.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service Office here in Corpus Christi for Kleberg, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Nueces, Bee, San Patricio, Refugio and Aransas counties through 7PM Saturday. Shower and storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall that may result in isolated flash flooding potential. Residents are urged to stay clear of flooded streets and TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

Rainfall activity will be on and off throughout the day Friday and into Saturday. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches will be common, but there is a chance of spotty higher amounts of 4-6 inches possible.

The upper-level low will begin to move out of the area late Saturday and into early Sunday and we’ll begin to dry out with more sunshine and much warmer temperatures.

Today: Scattered to numerous showers and storms, cloudy & cool…flooding potential with Flash Flood Watch in effect…High: 78…Wind: ENE 7-14 MPH…1-3 inches of rain possible with locally higher amounts.

Tonight: Cloudy, scattered to numerous showers and storms, Flash Flood Watch remains in effect…Low: 68…Wind: E 10-15 MPH. Locally heavy rain remains possible.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, scattered to numerous showers, Flash Flood Watch until 7PM, gradually clearing out late in the evening…High: 77…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Clearing out, mainly sunny, especially in the afternoon, breezy…High: 89…Wind; SSE 15-20 MPH.

Monday: More sunshine, hot and breezy…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Few more clouds, still warm and muggy…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great weekend, stay dry and be safe!

