FIRST WEEKEND OF THE SUMMER: Warm and some showers

Daily rain chances continue
Julia Kwedi 6/20/25 Friday 4pm forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday and first day of Summer!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Spotty showers this weekend
  • Better rain chances next week

Daily rain chances remain in the forecast this weekend and beyond. Our next best chance for rain will come later next week as more moisture arrives in the area.. Temperatures will continue to be on average for this time of year.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, overnight showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday: A few showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a good evening!

