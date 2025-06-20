FIRST WEEKEND OF THE SUMMER: Warm and some showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday and first day of Summer!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Spotty showers this weekend

Better rain chances next week

Daily rain chances remain in the forecast this weekend and beyond. Our next best chance for rain will come later next week as more moisture arrives in the area.. Temperatures will continue to be on average for this time of year.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, overnight showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday: A few showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a good evening!