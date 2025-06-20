FIRST WEEKEND OF THE SUMMER: Warm and some showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday and first day of Summer!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Spotty showers this weekend
- Better rain chances next week
Daily rain chances remain in the forecast this weekend and beyond. Our next best chance for rain will come later next week as more moisture arrives in the area.. Temperatures will continue to be on average for this time of year.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, overnight showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Saturday: A few showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a good evening!