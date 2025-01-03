First Weekend of 2025: Warm up before strong cold front arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We're entering the first weekend of 2025 on a warm note.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm and sunny this weekend

Cold front makes temps plummet Sunday night into Monday morning

We have a gorgeous weekend ahead with temperatures in the 80s. As the strong cold front approaches, dry air will rush down from higher elevations from the west down to us in the Coastal Bend, warming up the air causing well above average temperatures. Humidity will increase a bit as winds shift to a southeasterly flow.

Enjoy the conditions while it lasts as temperatures will drop around 50º or more Sunday night into Monday morning. This cold weather will last all next week with another cold snap expected late in the week. There's still uncertainty on whether we could see any wintry precip but we'll track and let you know as model guidance get more clear.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Passing clouds, overnight fog

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm!

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: Light and variabl

Have a great evening and wonderful weekend!