Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Fire danger threat continues & will worsen by the midweek

Midweek cold front will keep conditions dry and windy
Julia Kwedi Monday 3/17/25 4pm Forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning in effect Monday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Warm and breezy conditions continue tomorrow

Elevated fire danger remains in the forecast due to persistent dry conditions and strong gusty winds. Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning in effect Monday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m Fire danger concerns will last most of the week and will worsen by Wednesday as a midweek cold front moves through the area.

Also related to the cold front, we'll see a dip in our afternoon high temperatures into the 70s on Thursday and our lack of rainfall in the forecast will extend into early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear & breezy
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Sunny & dry
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 40

Tuesday night: Clear, cooler and windy
Temperature: Low 51ºF
Winds: N 20-30 mph decreasing to 15-20 mph after midnight

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.