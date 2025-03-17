Fire danger threat continues & will worsen by the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning in effect Monday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Warm and breezy conditions continue tomorrow



Elevated fire danger remains in the forecast due to persistent dry conditions and strong gusty winds. Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning in effect Monday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m Fire danger concerns will last most of the week and will worsen by Wednesday as a midweek cold front moves through the area.

Also related to the cold front, we'll see a dip in our afternoon high temperatures into the 70s on Thursday and our lack of rainfall in the forecast will extend into early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear & breezy

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Sunny & dry

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 40

Tuesday night: Clear, cooler and windy

Temperature: Low 51ºF

Winds: N 20-30 mph decreasing to 15-20 mph after midnight

