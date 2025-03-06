Fire Danger: Improvements tomorrow but critical risk this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday,

Breezy but lighter winds tomorrow

Moderate Fire danger tomorrow

Dry cold front this weekend returns us back to critical fire risk

While Fire danger was elevated today because of strong winds, fire danger heading into the weekend will vary but please continue to exercise caution.

Tomorrow winds will decrease and moisture and humidity will increase so fire risk will be in the moderate zone across the area. On Saturday, another dry cold front will pass through, leaving dangerously dry air in place & wind speeds will pick up to around 20 mph. Sunday, it will still be breezy and relative humidity will range between 10-25% so dry weather conditions will remain in the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25

Friday: Cloud AM then gradual clearing, breezy

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mild and partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

