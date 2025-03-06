Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Fire Danger: Improvements tomorrow but critical risk this weekend

Winds will decrease tomorrow before next dry cold front
Julia Kwedi Thursday 3/6/25 5pm Forecast
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Breezy but lighter winds tomorrow
  • Moderate Fire danger tomorrow
  • Dry cold front this weekend returns us back to critical fire risk

While Fire danger was elevated today because of strong winds, fire danger heading into the weekend will vary but please continue to exercise caution.

Tomorrow winds will decrease and moisture and humidity will increase so fire risk will be in the moderate zone across the area. On Saturday, another dry cold front will pass through, leaving dangerously dry air in place & wind speeds will pick up to around 20 mph. Sunday, it will still be breezy and relative humidity will range between 10-25% so dry weather conditions will remain in the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25

Friday: Cloud AM then gradual clearing, breezy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: S 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mild and partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a good evening!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.