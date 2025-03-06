Fire danger continues tomorrow but will improve Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

Fire danger continues tomorrow as winds pick up again

Air quality has improved but will still be hazardous for sensitive groups

Wind speeds have thankfully calmed down but humidity in the area is still low. Fire danger concern has decreased but we're not out of the woods just yet, as winds will pick up once again tomorrow. So neighborhoods throughout the Coastal Bend will be under a mixture of high and very high fire danger risk.

As moisture gradually rebounds late Thursday and into Friday from southeasterly winds, afternoon high temps will return to the 80s and fire danger concerns will drop into the moderate zone for Friday.

This will be short lived as another dry cold front will move through the Coastal Bend this weekend, reissuing dangerously dry weather conditions and strong winds, potentially bringing critical fire risk back into the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and lighter winds

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a good evening!