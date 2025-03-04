Fire Danger and strong winds will continue through tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Red Flag Warning in effect until 9 PM
- Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM
Strong winds, low relativity and dry vegetation have led to continued fire danger in the Coastal Bend. Please keep using caution refrain from any outdoor activities could cause or start a fire.
Fire danger concerns will begin to subside as conditions will improve a bit tomorrow and Thursday as wind speeds decrease and gradually switch to a southeast direction, meaning more moisture returning to the area.
Tonight, we will feel cooler with temperatures in the 50s under clear night skies. We'll remain under mostly sunny skies with warm afternoon temps this week no meaningful expected.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Windy and mild
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Wednesday: Cooler, breezy
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Wednesday night: Cool with clear skies and lighter winds
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a good evening!