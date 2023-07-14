Watch Now
Fiery hot Friday

Heat index values in excess of 120ºF are likely
Posted at 4:58 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 05:58:07-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

Like many of the past couple of days, expect more dangerous heat this afternoon. Heat alerts will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Most of the Coastal Bend is under an Excessive Heat Warning and could experience 'feels like' temps above 120ºF.

Gusty southeast winds will return today, gusting as high a 35 mph. Winds are also making for dangerous surf conditions and a Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday night. It's a good idea to limit outdoor activities, not only on account of heat, but Saharan dust still lingers overhead. Air quality will be reduced as a result and sensitive groups should avoid being outside.

Have a fantastic and safe weekend!

