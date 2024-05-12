Few showers today; chance for strong thunderstorms Monday evening and again late week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While only stray showers danced across the Coastal Bend today, more organized and possibly severe thunderstorms are expected late Monday and again later in the week. All the while, heat indices of between 100 and 108 degrees are expected each afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rainfall may exceed an inch from isolated strong thunderstorms late Monday

Rainfall may exceed an inch again later in the week due to scattered showers and thunderstorms

Heat indices of between 100 and 108 degrees can be expected Monday through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy with isolated showers

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Monday:

Partly cloudy, warm and breezy with isolated late-day thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index around 107 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

Low in the lower 90s with a heat index around 108 degrees

Winds:

East 10 to 20 mph

Listen to the latest forecast information Monday regarding severe storm potential, and stay hydrated this coming week.