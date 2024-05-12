Few showers today; chance for strong thunderstorms Monday evening and again late week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While only stray showers danced across the Coastal Bend today, more organized and possibly severe thunderstorms are expected late Monday and again later in the week. All the while, heat indices of between 100 and 108 degrees are expected each afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rainfall may exceed an inch from isolated strong thunderstorms late Monday
- Rainfall may exceed an inch again later in the week due to scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Heat indices of between 100 and 108 degrees can be expected Monday through Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy with isolated showers
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 22 mph
Monday:
Partly cloudy, warm and breezy with isolated late-day thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index around 107 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
Low in the lower 90s with a heat index around 108 degrees
Winds:
East 10 to 20 mph
Listen to the latest forecast information Monday regarding severe storm potential, and stay hydrated this coming week.