Few showers this afternoon; otherwise, another hot and humid weekend

Persistent upper-air high pressure is keeping the heat turned up over the Coastal Bend, but just enough moisture and instability will appear for brief showers today and again next Tuesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Beware the tantilizing sunny skies; excessive heat can sneak up on you. Meantime, a few showers will dot the area today and again on Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat indices in excess of 110 likely over much of the coming week
  • A few showers today and again on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tonight:
Mostly clear and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Light and variable wind

Monday:
Sunny and seasonably hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 12 mph

Rainfall over the next week will be inconsequential, so Stage 2 water restrictions will remain in effect.

