Few showers this afternoon; otherwise, another hot and humid weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Beware the tantilizing sunny skies; excessive heat can sneak up on you. Meantime, a few showers will dot the area today and again on Tuesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat indices in excess of 110 likely over much of the coming week
- A few showers today and again on Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph
Tonight:
Mostly clear and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Light and variable wind
Monday:
Sunny and seasonably hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 12 mph
Rainfall over the next week will be inconsequential, so Stage 2 water restrictions will remain in effect.