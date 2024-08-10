Few showers this afternoon; otherwise, another hot and humid weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Beware the tantilizing sunny skies; excessive heat can sneak up on you. Meantime, a few showers will dot the area today and again on Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat indices in excess of 110 likely over much of the coming week

A few showers today and again on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated afternoon showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tonight:

Mostly clear and humid

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Light and variable wind

Monday:

Sunny and seasonably hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East southeast 6 to 12 mph

Rainfall over the next week will be inconsequential, so Stage 2 water restrictions will remain in effect.