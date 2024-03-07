Few showers today and Friday, elevated fire danger for your Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Abundant Gulf moisture keeps clouds and humidity in place tonight, with stray showers ahead of a cold front Friday and elevated fire danger for your Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Stray to isolated showers Friday will generate little measurable precipitation
- Cold front late Friday ushers cooler and much drier air on strong north winds
- Low humidity, strong winds and dry fuels will elevate fire danger Saturday
- Next meaningful rain chance next Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and breezy with coastal fog
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph
Friday:
Mostly cloudy with stray showers in ther morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming northerly in the afternoon
Saturday:
Mostly sunny and mild but quite windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North 18 to 34 mph
Expect a few stray showers ahead of a trough Friday morning, with a cold front Friday night cooling and drying the region.