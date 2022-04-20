Few more showers today, temperatures and wind increasing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moisture continues to stream in from the west and that is resulting in plenty of cloud coverage over the Coastal Bend and even resulted in a few stray to isolated showers across portions of our viewing area yesterday afternoon.

That pattern will continue again for today with mainly cloudy skies in the forecast and a few stray to isolated showers again possible. Though the activity yesterday was not widespread and did not amount to a whole lot, officially out at Corpus Christi International it resulted in five hundredths, we’ll see a little less activity today in terms of coverage. That will result in temperatures slightly warmer, and we’ll head for the middle 80s this afternoon.

Extra onshore flow from the southeasterly winds today has prompted the National Weather Service to extend the Coastal Flood Advisory from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas. Up to 1 foot of beach inundation is possible as well as water covering access roads, especially during times of high tide. Bob Hall high tide today will be at 8:57AM and Port Aransas at 9:24AM. Use caution!

Upper-level high pressure has been lingering close by to our south and as we head towards the end of the week and into the weekend it will be the primary factor controlling our weather pattern. The shower chances go away and the heat and sunshine, mixed in with a few clouds, will take over.

In addition, an approaching storm system to our west, our next weather maker, will help tighten up our pressure gradient here and create very gusty winds by Friday and into the weekend with gusts around 35-45 MPH and also elevated fire weather concerns. Be mindful this weekend about sparks and flames. We want to limit any potential for a wildfire to occur. Winds will likely create hazardous bay and sea conditions too so boaters and mariners use caution.

Today: Mainly cloudy with some stray to isolated showers; warm, windy and humid – Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 1PM Thursday…High: 85…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and muggy…Low: 72…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Thursday: More sunshine with a few clouds left over, getting warmer and staying on the windy side…High: 87…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine; very warm, gusty winds and humid with elevated fire weather concerns…High: 88…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting closer to 40 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, gusty winds and very warm with elevated fire weather concerns…High: 87…Wind: SE 20-30 MPH & gusting around 40-45 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds creating elevated fire weather concerns, still very warm and muggy…High: 88…Wind; SE 20-30 MPH & gusting around 40-45 MPH.

Monday: Upper-level disturbance moves to our north and a weak front enters area with some isolated showers and storms; mainly cloudy and warm…High: 84…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

