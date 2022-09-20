Few more showers today but summer-like heat on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI — We're starting off this Tuesday morning with more tropical showers along the coastline that move inland as we get daytime heating going and the afternoon seabreeze kicks in.

Overall, it'll be hot and muggy and many of us will miss out on the shower activity this afternoon.

Upper-level high pressure will begin to build into South Texas later this evening. That means sinking air takes over and the result will be clear skies, lots of sunshine and hot temperatures.

The official start of Fall, with the Autumnal Equinox, takes place on Thursday and it'll feel more like summer with forecast highs in the middle to upper 90s.

The high pressure system will back off slightly over the weekend and that will allow a few stray showers back in the forecast, but it will not be a washout. Still looking for plenty of sunshine and heat.

The National Hurricane Center and the Hurricane Hunters reported, as of 4AM, that Fiona had strengthened and is now a Category 3 hurricane as it bears down on the Turks and Caicos Islands with sustained winds of 115MPH, gusting to 140 MPH. Fiona will move to the east of the Bahamas, strengthen further, and head towards Bermuda and eventually to the northern Atlantic.

There is another tropical wave to the south of Hurricane Fiona, this one has a moderate chance of tropical development and is forecast to head into the Caribbean. Though not a threat to the Gulf or South Texas at this time, we'll need to monitor that one closely. Another tropical wave in the north-central Atlantic has a medium chance for tropical development as well, but that system should not bother many people.

Today: A few morning stray to isolated showers and storms along the coast and then moving inland during the afternoon and peak heating of the day; good sunshine in between shower activity…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Tonight: Mainly clear, tranquil and mild…Low: 74…Wind: Light & variable.

Wednesday: Upper-level high pressure takes over and we’ll see mainly clear skies with hot temperatures...High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 98-103.

Thursday: Dry air moves into the area, lots of sunshine, hot temperatures…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Friday: Sunny skies, very hot and muggy…High: 98…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 103-107.

Saturday: A few more clouds move in, but still plenty of sunshine with a stray passing morning shower possible…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few more stray to isolated showers possible, not a washout; plenty of sunshine and still hot…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Have a great day and get ready for more heat!