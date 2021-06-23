Few more showers/storms today; heat takes over rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A very weak cold front that stalled in the area yesterday brought another round of some decent rain for some residents across the Coastal Bend.

We saw some hefty 1-2 plus inches of rain readings near Calallen and around the Kingsville area that caused some flooding.

And officially at Corpus Christi International Airport, there was nearly an inch of rain, putting us back near 7 inches above normal in the rainfall department.

We are waking up to another round of coastal showers and storms as a weak disturbance pushes moisture our way. Most of the inland communities are dry, except for dealing with some dense patchy fog.

Upper-level high pressure and drier air will be nudging in from the northwest and we’ll start to see a decrease in rainfall activity by this afternoon. We could see a few pop-up showers with the heating of the day, but overall, many of us will stay dry.

Thursday through Saturday will be all about the heat again as afternoon high temperatures approach the mid-90s in Corpus Christi and upper 90s to low 100’s inland. Dewpoints will remain healthy as well so heat index numbers will shoot up around 105-115 once again. Be sure to stay hydrated and cool to beat the heat.

By Sunday and into early next week, more tropical moisture will begin to stream into South Texas and result in isolated showers and storms back in the forecast sending afternoon high temperatures back into the low 90s.

Today: AM coastal showers and storms, ending by the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds lingering, muggy and mild…Low: 79…Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Aside from a stray shower; hot, breezy and stuffy with high heat index…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny, windy and very hot…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, hot and breezy…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Moisture returns, isolated showers and storms, still on the hot side…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers and storms, partly cloudy and hot…High: 90…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Have a great day and stay cool!