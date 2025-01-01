Watch Now
Few light overnight showers, warm this weekend; colder and damp next week

While cool, cloudy and slightly damp conditions prevail tonight and early Thursday, rapid warming Friday through Sunday will precede much colder and wet conditions next week.
SCRIPPS Bill Upper-Level Forecast.png
KRIS6
Wintry weather over much of Texas next week; a cold rain for the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a cool overnight with a few showers, look for a warming trend through the weekend followed by much colder and damp conditions next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Windy with well above normal temperatures Saturday and Sunday
  • A strong cold front early Monday will send temperatures to well below normal through midweek
  • A cold rain expected Tuesday night and Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy and cool with patchy light rain
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
Northeast 10 to 15 mph

Thursday:
Isolated morning showers; otherwise mostly cloudy
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 12 mph

Friday:
Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
East to southeast 10 - 18 mph

Wind will gust over 30 mph by Sunday, lifting afternoon temperatures to the upper 80s. Dramatically colder Monday through Wednesday, however.

