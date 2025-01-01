Few light overnight showers, warm this weekend; colder and damp next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a cool overnight with a few showers, look for a warming trend through the weekend followed by much colder and damp conditions next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Windy with well above normal temperatures Saturday and Sunday
- A strong cold front early Monday will send temperatures to well below normal through midweek
- A cold rain expected Tuesday night and Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and cool with patchy light rain
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
Northeast 10 to 15 mph
Thursday:
Isolated morning showers; otherwise mostly cloudy
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 12 mph
Friday:
Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
East to southeast 10 - 18 mph
Wind will gust over 30 mph by Sunday, lifting afternoon temperatures to the upper 80s. Dramatically colder Monday through Wednesday, however.