Few light overnight showers, warm this weekend; colder and damp next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a cool overnight with a few showers, look for a warming trend through the weekend followed by much colder and damp conditions next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Windy with well above normal temperatures Saturday and Sunday

A strong cold front early Monday will send temperatures to well below normal through midweek

A cold rain expected Tuesday night and Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy and cool with patchy light rain

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

Northeast 10 to 15 mph

Thursday:

Isolated morning showers; otherwise mostly cloudy

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

Northeast 8 to 12 mph

Friday:

Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

East to southeast 10 - 18 mph

Wind will gust over 30 mph by Sunday, lifting afternoon temperatures to the upper 80s. Dramatically colder Monday through Wednesday, however.