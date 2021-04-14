Few isolated showers in the forecast, much cooler this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI — A stalled frontal boundary will continue to bring an opportunity for some isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the region, and also across the state.

Rainfall amounts will be much higher to our north, but there will be on average around a quarter to half inch of rainfall in South Texas with some isolated higher amounts pushing an inch or more.

The weak stalled front will push just to our south by later this evening and give us a brief wind shift to the east-northeast, but also bring temperatures down a couple of degrees for the end of the week, in addition to the extra cloud coverage.

A more moderate cold front will arrive late Friday and into Saturday. This one has much cooler air associated with it and will begin to push our daily rain chance to our south.

Today: Mainly cloudy, isolated t’showers (favoring northern areas), humid and very warm…High: 87…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Few t’showers lingering in the area, muggy, foggy, misty and mild…Low: 71…Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.

Thursday: Cloudy, isolated t’showers, warm and more wind…High: 81…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Plenty of clouds, warm and muggy with isolated t’showers…High: 83…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Cold front arrives early, more wind and much cooler…High: 72…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Chilly start in the 50s, mainly cloudy, dry and cool…High: 69…Wind: NNE 15-20 MPH.

Monday: Still a chilly AM start in the 50s, mostly cloudy and cool…High: 72…Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and keep that umbrella handy!

