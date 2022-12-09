Few coastal showers; otherwise, morning fog gave way to afternoon warmth and sun for the Coastal Bend Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A nearly stationary upper level high over the Gulf of Mexico continues to block cold air from South Texas, while weak waves of instability induce sporadic light showers along the coast. Warm and humid conditions will persist through the weekend, with a better chance of showers on Sunday. As has been the case recently, sea fog will spread inland both Friday and Saturday nights, with local visibility under a mile at times. A cold front inches close to the Coastal Bend Sunday afternoon but dissipates before bringing any cooler air or significant rainfall. A stronger system on Tuesday will be accompanied by showers and thunderstorms, but most of the rainfall will remain north of the area. Cooler and much drier air does sweep into the region the second half of the week. Expect breezy to windy conditions midweek. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s will drop into the 60s to lower 70s behind the front, with lows in the 60s early week dipping into the lower 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

