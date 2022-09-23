Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Few coastal showers; otherwise a nice Friday in the Coastal Bend. Expect more humidity, showers for weekend

Upper level high pressure moves west, gives way to tropical moisture and showers chances for the weekend
Lightning can happen nearly everywhere on Earth. At one lab at the top of a mountain in New Mexico, researchers not only look for lightning - they encourage it to happen.
Scripps National
Isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Monday
Lightning can happen nearly everywhere on Earth. At one lab at the top of a mountain in New Mexico, researchers not only look for lightning - they encourage it to happen.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 16:36:58-04

Upper level high pressure has kept the Coastal Bend hot and rain-free this week, but tropical moisture and slight rain chances return for the weekend. Expect an actual cold front late Monday. Enough moisture will move into the region to allow isolated showers Saturday through Monday, after which time the cold front brings slightly cooler but much drier air. That will mean afternoon temperatures drop from the middle 90s to around 90, and overnight readings dip from the middle 70s to upper 60s.

Tropical Depression 9 was named early Friday in the central Caribbean Sea. Its expected motion will carry it into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week, at which time it will have become a hurricane. Ultimate landfall is anticipated for the eastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico, so its impact for the Coastal Bend will be nil.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019