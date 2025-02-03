Feeling more like Spring: Warm & Muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory until 6 AM Tuesday
The first week of February has us feeling like Spring with these above average temperatures. Our waters are still cool so the warm southerly winds creates the sea fog that will once again build up tonight into tomorrow morning. Pop up stray shower or a drizzle here and there will be possible due to the abundant moisture that will stick around in the area, but no meaningful rainfall should be expect.
We'll have a reality check coming by way of our next cold front that will cool down to near average temperatures next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Dense fog returns, mild
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Like Monday, but breezier
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and warm
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a good evening!