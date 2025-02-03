Feeling more like Spring: Warm & Muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory until 6 AM Tuesday

The first week of February has us feeling like Spring with these above average temperatures. Our waters are still cool so the warm southerly winds creates the sea fog that will once again build up tonight into tomorrow morning. Pop up stray shower or a drizzle here and there will be possible due to the abundant moisture that will stick around in the area, but no meaningful rainfall should be expect.

We'll have a reality check coming by way of our next cold front that will cool down to near average temperatures next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Dense fog returns, mild

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Like Monday, but breezier

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and warm

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a good evening!