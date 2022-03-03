Feeling more like Spring through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Temperatures have started to feel a bit more like seasonal average in the Coastal Bend as we’re now in a stretch of milder temperatures.

The big upper-level storm systems that brought days of cold and dreary weather have retreated to our north and high pressure has taken over our forecast and is promoting sunshine, the milder temperatures and overall, a nice weather pattern for us.

It’s not going to last long though as there’s another cold front that will be headed our way early next week.

Until then, our southeasterly winds will begin to increase tomorrow, and temperatures will respond positively as well. We’ll spend much of the weekend with highs in the low 80s, winds around 15-25 MPH and gusting to near 40 at times, along with plenty of humidity.

Many of us are in desperate need of some rainfall and we’ll have to wait for the arrival of the cold front on Monday for that chance to pick up. Though, I hate to say it, the rainfall opportunity with the front is looking more dismal with each passing day as computer forecast models get a better grasp on the front entering South Texas. Still, we’ll keep the chance of a few isolated showers with frontal passage early in the day on Monday. However, do not expect a washout. Many locations will only pick up a trace to only a few hundredths of an inch of rain. If you are lucky and get one of the downpours, you may pick up a couple tenths to near a quarter inch.

Once the frontal boundary moves south by the early afternoon, temperatures will fall, and we’ll only top out in the mid-70s on Monday. Tuesday morning we’ll fall into the 40s and highs will top the low to mid-60s. Then we’ll continue to see the temperatures moderate back up by the middle of the week.

Today: More clouds in the area, humid and milder…High: 75…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: More dense and patchy fog, muggy, quiet; partly cloudy…Low: 58…Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy, more wind and turning warm…High: 79…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Good amount of sunshine, warm, humid and windy…High: 81…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies, warm, windy and muggy…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Monday: More clouds and a cold front moves in early with isolated showers along the front, turning cooler and remaining windy…High: 75…Wind: N 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy…High: 64…Wind: NNE 15-20 MPH.

Have a great day!