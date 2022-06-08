Feeling like summer with above normal temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high-pressure heat dome that we have been talking about over the last several days is going to continue to dominate our weather pattern through the end of the week and right through the weekend as well.

There are a few upper-level disturbances that have been moving through the Central Plains over the last couple of days and has brought some active weather there, but here, all we’ve been experiencing from that is extra wind. Those systems are now pushing to the northeast, and as a result, will mean less wind in South Texas.

It is still going to be on the breezy side, but certainly nothing we can’t handle. Sustained winds will be around 15-20 MPH with some isolated gusts around 25-30 in the afternoon. This means that Small Craft caution will continue to be advised for our boaters and mariners.

Otherwise, with a lot of sinking air still in place, our rainfall chances remain at zero. Our drought and rainfall deficit will continue to grow in the coming days. Be sure you do your part to conserve water as area lakes will begin to drop rapidly as we head into the summer months.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will head even higher and near record high levels and heat indices will be well into the dangerous category with values around 110-118 areawide. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated if working outdoors for long hours.

Today: A few morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine, plenty of heat, humidity and a gentle breeze…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Tonight: More clouds move back in, mild and muggy…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine, very hot, humid and breezy…High: 95…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-112.

Friday: Another round of sunshine, breezy, and very hot…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Saturday: Getting even hotter with still lots of sunshine and no rainfall…High: 98…Wind; SSE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 110-118.

Sunday: Winds begin to increase, still lots of sunshine, humidity and heat…High: 97…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 105-112.

Monday: Mainly sunny with a few more clouds, windy, hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-112.

Have a great day and please stay cool and hydrated. Be sure to check on family and friends!