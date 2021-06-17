Feeling like summer; monitoring the tropics for development

CORPUS CHRISTI — There are two main stories that are topping the weather world this morning. The first is the large dome of high pressure that is causing some very hot temperatures over a good portion of the Central Plains and extending down into the Desert Southwest and, two, the large area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche.

The 6WEATHER Team has been monitoring both weather systems and we’ll continue to be under the influence of the high pressure system to our northwest. This means that another round of very hot temperatures are not only in store for today, but for much of 7-day forecast.

We’ll see a few tropical showers possible today that will lead to some isolated thunderstorms, but for the most part, the heat will rule with a little more of a breeze today along with a few more clouds.

The National Hurricane Center continues to place a high risk of tropical formation on the area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche. As of this morning, it is still close to Mexico and encountering a lot of upper-level wind shear so little development is expected today.

However, it will begin to push northward over open waters by later tonight and a tropical depression could rapidly form. Most weather models take it all the way north towards Louisiana and we’ll remain on the dry and hot side of the system. However, we’ll continue to monitor closely. We’ll certainly see increased rip currents, swells and possibly some coastal flooding by Friday and into Saturday. Be sure to visit kristv.com/weather for all the latest forecast information.

Today: Blazing hot and sunny with a few isolated storms, more clouds and a gentle breeze…High: 94…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Tranquil & quiet, but muggy…Low: 73…Wind: NNE 4-8 MPH.

Friday: Watching the Gulf, but mainly sunny and hot…High: 94…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Watching the Gulf, will see temps heat up further with partly cloudy skies…High: 96…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Sunday: Few more clouds and some isolated showers with some left over moisture in Gulf, more wind…High: 94…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Partly cloudy, getting windy and still blazing hot…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Weak front stalls in the area, scattered storms and showers…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and continue to be weather aware this weekend. Remember, it’s always a good idea to have a plan since we are now in hurricane season!