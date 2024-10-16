Feeling like Fall: Cloudy, cool and breezy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We'll be feeling like Fall thanks to the cold front that passed through this morning. Those strong and gusty winds will calm down a bit tonight. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side under mostly cloudy skies but we'll gradually warm up towards this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 67°F
Winds: NE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 80°F
Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Thursday night: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 67°F
Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great evening!