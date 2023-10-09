CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

It's feeling like fall with our below-average temperatures. We begin the week with a continuation of cloudy skies, but we'll get some peaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Our high will be in the upper 70s with light southeast winds going between 5 - 10 MPH.

After we enjoyed the cool and dry conditions over the weekend, humidity will return as deep Pacific moisture will move into the area from Tropical Storm Lidia, that will be impacting western central Mexico. This will increase our rain chances tonight and into Tuesday. Moderate to heavy showers are expected.

Have a great day!