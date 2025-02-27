Feelin like Spring: Warm and mild temps remain in the extended forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense patchy fog overnight and tomorrow morning

Spring like conditions will remain in the forecast. We'll take a small dip in our afternoon high temperatures tomorrow as a weak cold front moves through the Coastal Bend. Drier air will also temporarily take over as winds shift to a northerly flow.

Higher temps and humidity will quickly rebound this weekend as onshore flow returns by Friday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Patchy dense fog overnight

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday: More clouds & still windy

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy and a little cooler

Temperature: Low 54

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!