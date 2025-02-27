Feelin like Spring: Warm and mild temps remain in the extended forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense patchy fog overnight and tomorrow morning
Spring like conditions will remain in the forecast. We'll take a small dip in our afternoon high temperatures tomorrow as a weak cold front moves through the Coastal Bend. Drier air will also temporarily take over as winds shift to a northerly flow.
Higher temps and humidity will quickly rebound this weekend as onshore flow returns by Friday night.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Patchy dense fog overnight
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Thursday: More clouds & still windy
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy and a little cooler
Temperature: Low 54
Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Have a good evening!