False Fall returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

It's the end of the weekend. Even though temperatures continue to be above average, during the afternoon conditions were gorgeous and comfortable.

That will carry on into this evening with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures settling around the mid 60s. Winds will continue to be light, coming from the southeast. Again, patchy fog is possible early Monday morning but it is expected to clear out revealing mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Our temperatures will increase to the upper 80s by the mid-week as moisture builds but a cool down will be arriving late next week as a cold front moves in bringing showers back into the forecast as well.

Have a good night!