Fall showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Moisture will build today as a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Max, outer bands of Hurricane Lidia, and a tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. The deep tropical moisture from these systems will move into the Coastal Bend, bringing us moderate to heavy rain throughout the day.

The Weather Prediction Center has our southern counties in the Coastal Bend under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, so flooding could be a concern in flood-prone areas due to periods of heavy rainfall.

Our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s as cloudy conditions persist.

Showers will continue into the overnight hours into tomorrow.

Have a good day!

