Fair, windy and warm conditions prevail through midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Below normal rainfall, elevated winds and low relative humidity will mean elevated fire danger through the coming week. A trough lee of the Rockies will increase winds through midweek, with gusts over 40 mph Tuesday. Expect little change in temperatures, with highs in the 80s to lower 90s and lows in the 50s and 60s. A cold front expected Wednesday morning will produce little to no precipitation, and very dry air behind the front will mean high fire danger. Strong onshore flow through Tuesday will mean moderate to high rip current risk.

