Fair, warm and breezy for the Coastal Bend; but no rain expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Persistent upper level high pressure has gradually dried and stabilized the atmosphere over South Texas, wiping out any significant rain chances for the next several days. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal, as will wind speeds. Fire threat is elevated Friday and again on Monday. Following morning lows in the lower to middle 70s, expect a southeasterly breeze to lift afternoon readings into the lower 90s. Meanwhile, the drought conditions persist and the combination of dry fuels, low humidity and increasing winds will make our wildfire fire threat worsen beginning Friday and continuing through early next week.

