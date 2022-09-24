Watch Now
Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms today and again Sunday; stray showers Monday

Tropical moisture and upper level instability have brought isolated showers and thunderstorms this weekend. A cold front Monday will will bring stray showers but dry air for the rest of the week.
Cold Front Tonight to Knock Down Temperatures, Deliver Scattered Showers and Storms
Dale Nelson
A cold front Monday will end rain chances and lead to sunny days and clear nights for the rest of the week.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 16:58:01-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical moisture and upper level instability have brought isolated showers and thunderstorms this weekend. A cold front Monday will will bring stray showers but dry air for the rest of the week. Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean Sea will intensify into a hurricane as it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico around Tuesday. Its large-scale flow pattern will continue to usher dry air into South Texas while bringing coastal swells. That will mean increasing rip currents mid to late week. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s early in the week, falling to the upper 80s Wednesday through Saturday. Lows will range from the lower 70s to middle 60s. Winds will be breezy Tuesday and Wednesday, and advect dry air in from the north.

