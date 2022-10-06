Fair to partly cloudy with breezy afternoons and calm nights accompany stray showers through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weak southwesterly upper air flow will allow Gulf moisture and instability to produce stray showers through Friday. Isolated showers return next Wednesday; otherwise, skies will be generally fair. A cold front moving out of the Central Plains will become stationary in Central Texas tonight and Friday, supplying little to no support for additional rainfall. However, Invest 91L, now in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, will progress westward and potentially supply enough moisture to support isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the middle of next week. Rainfall totals are expected to be modest. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures will linger in the upper 80s to around 90, with overnight readings in the lower 70s. An easterly breeze at 10 to 18 mph today will become light for the remainder of the coming week.

