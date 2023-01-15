Fair to partly cloudy, windy and warm this afternoon; breezy tonight and MLK Day. Midweek rain chances.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A deep trough east of the Rockies is causing strong onshore winds over the Coastal Bend today, prompting a wind advisory and small craft advisory. Expect warm, breezy conditions through midweek. The trough will migrate east through tonight, with a relaxing of the pressure gradient and resultant easing of the winds. By midweek, an upper-level disturbance will drive a cold front through the region. Associated moisture and instability will bring isolated showers along the immediate coast Wednesday. The atmosphere will briefly cool and dry on Thursday, but by late Friday and through the weekend a humid and unstable environment will be in place. Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s early in the week will drop back to the 70s by late week and through the weekend. Overnight readings will linger in the 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall totals Wednesday will be less than 1/10 of an inch. Up to a quarter inch may fall over the weekend.

