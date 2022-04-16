Fair to partly cloudy, warm, breezy and humid this afternoon for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf moisture continued to stream into the Coastal Bend this afternoon in response to a deep low east of the Rockies, but upper air stability prevents any meaningful precipitation through the weekend. A weak cold front early Monday will bring a few showers, then isolated showers return Wednesday. An upper level disturbance driving the cold front south on Monday will remain too far north to support significant rainfall, but another system midweek may give more precipitation by Wednesday afternoon. No important temperature changes are expected through the coming week. Meanwhile, we are watching a more intense system on the west coast for development late in the week. Expect highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

