Fair to Partly Cloudy, Warm and Humid through the Weekend; Thunderstorm Chance on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While temperatures remain well above normal for most of the next week, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will appear in two episodes: Saturday and again Tuesday through Wednesday. Neither scenario will amount to much rainfall for the Coastal Bend, however. Meantime, afternoon temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80s, with lower 90s inland, while lower to middle 70s prevail for your daybreak temperatures. Increasing southeasterly flow will gust in excess of 20 miles an hour each afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms on Saturday will be the result of an upper level disturbance moving across the region, while the isolated showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday will constitute the remnants of what is now Eastern Pacific Tropical Depression 17E. No heavy rainfall is expected from the latter system. Cooler and drier air should arrive by the middle of next week, pushing lows into the lower 60s by Thursday morning.

