Fair to partly cloudy, warm and breezy this afternoon; warm and windy this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gusty southeasterly flow will keep temperatures above normal this weekend, with overnight marine fog expected through Sunday.

A cold front early Monday will bring scattered showers that will prevail through Tuesday, along with much cooler temperatures. Another cold front arrives on Friday. Expect a few rain showers in the coastal waters and northeast of the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Scattered showers Monday and Tuesday will deposit less than a quarter inch of rainfall. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 through Monday, then cool to the 50s and 60s the rest of the week, except 70s again on Thursday. Lows in the 60s will cool to the 40s and 50s Tuesday through Friday.

