Watch
Weather

Actions

Fair to partly cloudy, warm and breezy this afternoon; warm and windy this weekend

Sea fog again overnight and early Saturday
Windy and Warm Spring Break Week
KRIS
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm afternoons; marine fog returns each night through Sunday
Windy and Warm Spring Break Week
Posted at 2:18 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:24:21-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gusty southeasterly flow will keep temperatures above normal this weekend, with overnight marine fog expected through Sunday.

A cold front early Monday will bring scattered showers that will prevail through Tuesday, along with much cooler temperatures. Another cold front arrives on Friday. Expect a few rain showers in the coastal waters and northeast of the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Scattered showers Monday and Tuesday will deposit less than a quarter inch of rainfall. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 through Monday, then cool to the 50s and 60s the rest of the week, except 70s again on Thursday. Lows in the 60s will cool to the 40s and 50s Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019