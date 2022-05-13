Fair to partly cloudy, warm and breezy this afternoon; no rain chances through weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure centered over northern Mexico is warming and drying South Texas as though it is already summer, and also shutting down rain chances.

Relatively dry afternoons, parched fuels and strong winds will elevate fire danger through the weekend. Heat index concerns return next week.

The relative dryness of the air will allow morning temperatures near normal but afternoon readings into the lower to middle 90s through the coming week.

Increasing humidity toward midweek will enhance heat indices to well above 100 degrees. Persistent onshore flow will mean moderate rip current risks, as well.