Fair to Partly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy this Afternoon Gives Way to More Clouds and Humidity Tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A gusty east wind is keeping temperatures in the 80s over all but the immediate coastline this afternoon, then more southeasterly flow will make for cloudy, humid nights the rest of the week. A cold front moving into the region Tuesday will bring isolated showers through the balance of the work week, then a stronger cold front results in an overrunning pattern that improves rain chances for the coming weekend. Meanwhile, skies will be considerably cloudy, holding daytime temperatures to the lower 80s. Cooler air and widespread rain will keep temperatures in the 70s on Sunday. Lows will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s, dipping to the lower 60s over the weekend.