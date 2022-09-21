Fair to partly cloudy, late-season heat, prevail across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure to keep Coastal Bend hot and dry through work week, with stray showers appearing for the weekend. Expect highs in the middle 90s and lows in the middle 70s. Fall rolls in late Thursday, but it will feel like the middle of summer with near record highs the second half of the week. As the upper level ridge shifts a bit to the north, stray showers will appear through the weekend, and again on Tuesday. Winds will remain light, and early morning fog is likely both Thursday and Friday.

In the tropical Atlantic, major Hurricane Fiona is churning north toward Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston spins through the North Atlantic. Another system is likely to become Hermine in the eastern Caribbean later this week, and that system is one we will be watching carefully over the next week.

