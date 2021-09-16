Fair to Partly Cloudy but Dry this Afternoon; More Heat and Humidity Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —While post-tropical Nicholas hovers over coastal Louisiana, its weak circulation is providing light northerly winds and dry, seasonable conditions to the Coastal Bend. Weak upper level instability will bring stray showers through the weekend. An early fall cold front Wednesday increases rain chances. Humidity will increase on Friday and heat indices will reach 106 to 109 degrees, but little to no precipitation is expected due to weak upper level forcing. Rain chances return Tuesday ahead of a cold front expected on Wednesday. That first-day-of-fall front will mean numerous showers and thunderstorms, with slightly cooler temperatures the second half of the week. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s, dropping to the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s.