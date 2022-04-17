Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and warm this afternoon; chance overnight showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front is generating strong to severe thunderstorms in the Hill Country late Sunday afternoon, but those storms will die out as they approach the Coastal Plains. The front arrives early Monday and brings milder temperatures with spotty rain showers for the coming week. The approaching cold front will keep daytime temperatures in the 80s this coming week, and periodic upper air disturbances will generate only stray showers with modest rainfall totals. Overnight temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s will accompany gentle onshore breezes.

