Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and much warmer this afternoon as Gulf moisture returns to the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surface ridge has moved east of the region to return Gulf moisture and warmth to the Coastal Bend today, lifting temperatures and increasing humidity. With generally stable upper air conditions, expect mild nights and very warm afternoons with little if any rainfall through the coming week. One fly in the ointment will be dense sea fog Monday and Tuesday mornings, as strong onshore flow pushes warm, humid air across a cool Gulf of Mexico. On Wednesday, a surface trough will push very dry air into the region and lift afternoon temperatures to near 90 degrees. The moisture returns quickly, however, and lingers for the rest of the week. A weak disturbance may bring stray morning showers on Monday, but don't expect much in the way of rainfall. Otherwise, your Presidents' Day holiday will be partly cloudy and breezy with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. Overall, expect highs in the 80s and lows in the middle 60s throughout the week to come. Winds will gust in excess of 30 mph on Tuesday, which is likely to raise rip current risks and bring Small Craft Advisories.

