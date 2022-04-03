Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and humid today; patchy coastal fog tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper air disturbance approaching from the west will continue to increase humidity early this week, but stable conditions will inhibit significant rainfall. Expect mild nights and warm days with isolated showers only on Monday. After a hot midweek, fire danger follows a cold front Thursday. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, then dip into the upper 70s on Thursday. Lows in the 60s will tumble to the upper 40s to lower 50s Thursday and Friday. Rainfall will total a tenth of an inch, or less, on Monday.

