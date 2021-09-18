Fair to Partly Cloudy and Warm; Scattered Showers/Storms NW-NE this Evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —An upper level low over southeast Texas brought isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the northern Coastal Bend late today, but fair skies will prevail for your Sunday and Monday. Patchy morning fog Sunday will give way to sunny skies. A cold front moves into the region Tuesday night, bringing scattered to numerous thunderstorms through midweek. Early week temperatures will remain well above normal, with highs in the middle 90s and lows in the middle 70s. After the cold front brings numerous thunderstorms Tuesday night and early Wednesday, expect temperatures to fall below normal for the rest of the week. Highs will reach only the upper 80s with lows in the 60s. No additional rain is expected Thursday through Saturday.