Fair to partly cloudy and very windy over the Coastal Bend today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Watches, warnings and advisories end by early Monday; but strong winds linger through midweek as a deep low east of the Rockies pulls Gulf moisture northward. An upper level disturbance will move through the region Tuesday and bring isolated thunderstorms. Dry air Wednesday means more fire risk. Although relative humidity increases through Tuesday, strong winds and dry brush, trees and infrastructure will mean elevated fire risk. Isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday may bring local rainfall around an inch, especially across northern counties. Following a cold front late Wednesday, more dry air will mean extreme fire danger continuing through Thursday, with isolated showers returning Friday before a fair and warm weekend. Highs will remain in the 80s to lower 90s, with lows in the 60s and 70s.

