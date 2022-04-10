Watch
Fair to partly cloudy and very windy over the Coastal Bend today

Wind gusting near 50 mph in Corpus Christi
KRIS file photo.
Sunny, windy and dry today; extreme fire danger
Sunny weather expected on Tuesday
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 16:27:33-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Watches, warnings and advisories end by early Monday; but strong winds linger through midweek as a deep low east of the Rockies pulls Gulf moisture northward. An upper level disturbance will move through the region Tuesday and bring isolated thunderstorms. Dry air Wednesday means more fire risk. Although relative humidity increases through Tuesday, strong winds and dry brush, trees and infrastructure will mean elevated fire risk. Isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday may bring local rainfall around an inch, especially across northern counties. Following a cold front late Wednesday, more dry air will mean extreme fire danger continuing through Thursday, with isolated showers returning Friday before a fair and warm weekend. Highs will remain in the 80s to lower 90s, with lows in the 60s and 70s.

