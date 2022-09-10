Fair to partly cloudy and very warm but dry this weekend for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry weather expected for the Coastal Bend into early next week, but tropical moisture returns Wednesday and brings good rain chances into the coming weekend. The weak disturbance that brought isolated showers and storms Friday has moved east of the area, leaving high pressure and drier air in its wake. Our next opportunity for rain begins on Wednesday, as deep tropical moisture pushes into the region and brings scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. The wet weather will persist into the forthcoming weekend. Highs in the lower 90s early week will dip to the upper 80s later, with lows remaining in the lower to middle 70s. The wet weather may bring 1 to 2 inches of precipitation.

