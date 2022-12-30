CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fair skies with light winds will return fog to the Coastal Bend tonight, with widespread dense fog expected Saturday night as radiation fog and sea fog envelop the area. It will be a very warm start to the New Year, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front arrives early Tuesday morning and is likely to be accompanied by isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Breezy to windy conditions will prevail ahead of and following the front Sunday through Tuesday. The balance of the work week will feature fair skies, light winds and near normal temperatures.
Fair to partly cloudy and mild this afternoon across the Coastal Bend, drier air replacing dense morning fog
Fair skies with light wind will return fog tonight; dense fog Saturday night as radiation fog and sea fog envelop the area. Very warm start to the New Year, with chance of storms early Tuesday.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Dec 30, 2022
