Fair Skies with Hot, Hazy and Humid Afternoons and Clear Nights through Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX —Hot and humid but rain-less afternoons will accompany mild nights through early next week as upper level high pressure traverses South Texas. The high shifts into the Northern Rockies by early next week, with tropical Easterlies return just enough moisture to induce isolated coastal showers during the work week. Meanwhile, the Saharan Aerosol Layer (SAL) is draping a canopy of dust across the region this weekend. The dust will thin early in the week but return by Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated showers will supply meager amounts of rainfall during the week. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 90s, with lows in the middle 70s.